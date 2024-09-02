Always Ready For Dialogue, Says Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:51 PM
The PTI Chairman says discussions would take place with those who make decisions.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd , 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan stated that he is always ready for dialogue and that discussions would take place with those who make decisions.
In a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that May 9 is his insurance policy.
He added that if May 9 is set aside, both his government and politics would come to an end. He suggested that if an investigation is to be conducted, a judicial commission should be formed for May 9.
“Whenever there is talk of negotiations, they start making noise about May 9,” he said.
“I am always ready for dialogue, and discussions will take place with the decision-makers.”
The PTI founder also remarked that his potential appointment as the Chancellor of Oxford University would be an honor for Pakistan.
However, he added that even if he does not become Chancellor, it is no issue.
“In the history of cricket in Pakistan, no one has reached the level that I have,” he said.
“I am the biggest philanthropist in Pakistan. We built two hospitals and two universities, and another university is under construction.
”
Imran Khan further stated that there would be two new entries in the Guinness Book of World Records.
One entry would be for the U-turn where the slogan “respect the vote” was replaced with “respect the boot.” He said that Nawaz Sharif had been saying “respect the vote” for two and a half years, criticizing the military and martial laws.
“No one has criticized the military as much as Khawaja Asif,” he said. “Ahsan Iqbal was the first to mention the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report.
He also stated that the military is a state within a state and claimed that Pakistan was on the path to becoming Myanmar.”
He added that the second entry in the Guinness Book would be for Nawaz Sharif, who played with all four umpires on his side and still lost.
“The other party was not even allowed to play the match,” he said.
“Whenever they find out that we are in talks, they remember May 9 again and then demand an apology for it.
Seventy-four thousand votes were cast to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s victory.”
