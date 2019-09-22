(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) An open-label clinical trial working with eight people with Alzheimer's disease concluded that a new wearable device that emits electromagnetic impulses was able to significantly improve memory loss in seven of these participants within 2 months.Scientists have been aware of this aspect of Alzheimer's for years but have so far been unable to prevent the aggregates from forming, or to dissolve them once formed not in humans, at least.But now, researchers affiliated with NeuroEM Therapeutics a medical device company based in Phoenix, AZ have developed a wearable device that, according to their recent open-label clinical trial, can significantly reduce memory loss in Alzheimer's by disaggregating toxic protein formed in the brain.'Highly significant improvement' at 2 monthsFor the trial, the researchers worked with eight participants with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and their caretakers, who received instructions on how to use the therapeutic device at home.

The participants received the treatment twice a day for 2 months, and each session lasted just 1 hour.By the end of the 2 months, none of the participants had experienced any side effects.

Brain scans conducted by the researchers at the end of the study showed that the eight individuals had not developed tumors or brain bleeding as a result of having used the device.To assess whether the treatment had helped the participants, the investigators used The Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale test (ADAS-cog), the most widely recognized method of assessing cognitive function."We were particularly surprised that this highly significant improvement in the ADAS-cog was maintained even 2 weeks after treatment was completed," says Dr.

Gary Arendash, CEO of NeuroEM Therapeutics. "The most likely explanation for continued benefit after cessation of treatment is that the Alzheimer's Disease process itself was being affected," he adds.Furthermore, MRI scans also suggested that after the 2-month treatment period, the participants had better communication between brain cells present in the cingulate cortex, which plays a key role in cognitive function including decision making.Further stepsThe researchers behind the innovative device also note that they received the best feedback they could have received: all of the participants decided to hang onto the devices they got as part of the clinical trial.