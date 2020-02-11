Amal Omar parents to be paid Rs1 m; Supreme Court directs Sindh govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh government to pay one million rupees to the parents of minor deceased girl Amal Omar and disposed of the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh government to pay one million rupees to the parents of minor deceased girl Amal Omar and disposed of the case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the suo moto notice case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed that the amount should be equally distributed between Amal's parents and Amal Trust.

The court also ordered police and all other concerned departments to implement the inquiry committee's recommendations.

The court directed that action should be taken against police officials involved in the incident.

The chief justice made strict observations about the Sindh police during the proceedings of the case.

He said the court had heard that about 20,000 more recruitment were being made in the Sindh police. It seemed there would be more police on roads than the public, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said Rangers killed a boy in Karachi and it fought its case till Supreme Court. Police dismissed their officer soon after the incident, he added.

He said police personnel might not have intentionally killed Amal. Proper police training was needed, he added.

He said organizations must stand with their personnel. He asked if the organisations did not support the personnel, how would they work?