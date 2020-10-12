Amaltas Avenue inaugurated to plant 108 trees: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday inaugurated Amaltas Avenue where 108 trees would be planted under the ongoing tree plantation campaign as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that divisional administration has already made a Pilkhan Avenue at Northern Bypass where 900 trees of Pilkhan have been planted at 9.5-kilometer area.

He said that different avenues of local trees would be made across the region in next future. He said that one lakh trees have been planted at schools and hospital during a month. He also lauded the parks and horticulture authority (PHA) for playing a vital role in tree plantation campaign to make city green.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Transport Haji Javed Akhtar Insari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan would help provide pollution free country to our next generation.

He said that the government is striving hard to plant maximum trees in the country to counter environmental pollution.

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai said that tree plantation is a national policy of the incumbent government and added that maximum tree plantation is need of hour.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that importance of maximum trees in the country has been neglected in the past and added that it is top priority of the incumbent government to plant maximum trees to provide clean and green country of our next generation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that every citizens of the country should play role for the tree plantation campaign. He said that everyone should come forward for this national cause.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussian Janjua said that PHA would ensure best arrangements for protection of these trees. He urged people to plant trees at their homes and offices.