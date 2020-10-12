UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amaltas Avenue Inaugurated To Plant 108 Trees: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Amaltas Avenue inaugurated to plant 108 trees: Commissioner

Commissioner, Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday inaugurated Amaltas Avenue where 108 trees would be planted under the ongoing tree plantation campaign as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday inaugurated Amaltas Avenue where 108 trees would be planted under the ongoing tree plantation campaign as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that divisional administration has already made a Pilkhan Avenue at Northern Bypass where 900 trees of Pilkhan have been planted at 9.5-kilometer area.

He said that different avenues of local trees would be made across the region in next future. He said that one lakh trees have been planted at schools and hospital during a month. He also lauded the parks and horticulture authority (PHA) for playing a vital role in tree plantation campaign to make city green.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Transport Haji Javed Akhtar Insari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan would help provide pollution free country to our next generation.

He said that the government is striving hard to plant maximum trees in the country to counter environmental pollution.

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai said that tree plantation is a national policy of the incumbent government and added that maximum tree plantation is need of hour.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that importance of maximum trees in the country has been neglected in the past and added that it is top priority of the incumbent government to plant maximum trees to provide clean and green country of our next generation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that every citizens of the country should play role for the tree plantation campaign. He said that everyone should come forward for this national cause.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussian Janjua said that PHA would ensure best arrangements for protection of these trees. He urged people to plant trees at their homes and offices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Best Top

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.06 a barrel T ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Benjamin Neta ..

31 minutes ago

EU Poised to Toughen Regulations for 20 Largest IT ..

57 seconds ago

‘PM has approved my resignation as SAPM on Infor ..

38 minutes ago

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Leaves Foreign Mini ..

58 seconds ago

Belarusian Security Forces Detain Correspondent of ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.