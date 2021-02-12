ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was again showing its commitment to global cooperation as Pakistan Navy organizes multinational AMAN Exercise 2021.

On Twitter, the president said the naval exercise, being participated by over 42 naval forces, was line with the Government of Pakistan's vision for regional peace and stability.

"Congrats all participants on being part of this flagship event," the president said.