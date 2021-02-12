UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AMAN-21 In Line With Pakistan's Vision For Regional Peace: President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

AMAN-21 in line with Pakistan's vision for regional peace: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was again showing its commitment to global cooperation as Pakistan Navy organizes multinational AMAN Exercise 2021.

On Twitter, the president said the naval exercise, being participated by over 42 naval forces, was line with the Government of Pakistan's vision for regional peace and stability.

"Congrats all participants on being part of this flagship event," the president said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Twitter Event All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

27 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

55 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

1 hour ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.