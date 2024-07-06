'Aman Caravan' launched

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) An ‘Aman Caravan’ was launched in Sargodha aimed at promoting harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in Muharram.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan supervised the ‘Aman Caravan’and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq led it.

Members of the peace committee, religious scholars and renowned local personalities and police officers participated in the peace caravan.

On the first day, the ‘Aman Caravan’ visited Silwanali tehsil, Sahiwal and Shahpur and met with Majlis organizers, licence holders and Shia leaders.

The peace caravan includes Qari Ahmed Ali Nadeem, Qari Abdul Waheed, Malik Zia-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imtiaz, Riyast Ferozi, Khalid Iqbal Musrat and other members of the peace committee.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan said that the aim of the peace caravan is to meet local community leaders by going to all the sensitive Majlis and central mourning processions and express solidarity and the address problems and conflicts faced by procession organizers. "We have to make joint efforts so that anti-peace elements get a message that we are all united,| he added.

Related Topics

Police Sahiwal Sargodha Shahpur Zia-ul-Haq All Muharram

