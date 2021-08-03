'Aman Committee' holds seminar to create awareness about dangers of `ice drugs'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :'Aman Committee' for Interfaith Harmony Tuesday organized a seminar at Government Technical and Vocational Centre Gulbahar for creating awareness about damages of ice drugs on the society.

The seminar was addressed by people belonging to different walks of life including prominent social worker, Zari Baji, Leader of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, Malik Mehar Elahi, Coordinator Gems and Jewellery Association, Yar Muhammad, Central Chairman Aman Committee, Allama Muhammad Shoaib and others.

The speakers expressed the opinion that ice drug was very dangerous drug which serious damaged mental and physical health of the users.

Due to a conspiracy, majority of the victims of this new drug were youngsters and educated lot of the country, they added.

The speakers also deplored that despite of its serious damages on human health, the drug was penetrating into the society and its use was increasing on daily basis.

They suggested for sever punishment for those involved in sale and supply of ice drugs with the objective of preventing its use and trade in the country.

They also stressed on courts to not give any kind of relief to person found involve in ice drug sale and hand them over sever punishment.

They also appreciated the efforts of 'Aman Committee' for holding the seminar on this serious issue and said that such events needed to be conducted for creating public awareness on the issue.