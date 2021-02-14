UrduPoint.com
AMAN Naval Drill Participants Witness Impressive Maritime Counter-Terrorism Demo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) A maritime counter-terrorism demonstration by Pakistani forces and an impressive international bands display by ensembles of the participating countries at the AMAN 2021 Multinational Maritime Exercise was witnessed by a large number of observers, foreign diplomats, personnel and senior officials from the participating navies near Pakistan's port city of Karachi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The maritime counter-terrorism demonstration included helicopter casting followed by fast boat recovery, static line water para jumps, insertion of an assault team by helicopters, flypast by rotary wing, bomb burst by helicopter and freefall jumps, among other demo activities.

Maritime security dynamics and the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security in the region were discussed during the events, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani navy.

Besides, friendly sports matches between officers of participating countries and Pakistan's navy were also organized, which included cricket, basketball, volleyball, shooting and golf.

The AMAN 2021 drills in the Arabian Sea is the 7th edition of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan every two years since 2007. This year, the event is running from February 11-16 and involves navies of 45 countries, including Russia, China, NATO nations, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states.

