Aman Supports Lockdown To Wipe Out Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Extending full support for moving towards the option of complete lock down in wake of coronavirus threat, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman said that people should adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a news channel programme, he said that domestic and international air travelling should be restricted at all cost because if any virus affected patient lands in any part of the country, it could be an immense trouble for others.

"We will have to make strict measures to confine people to their homes, " he said. This was the first priority to take care of the virus hit patients, Aman said.

He prayed for early recovery of the patients admitted in the hospitals.

Defeating Coronavirus in Pakistan, he said people would have to adopt necessary measures.

