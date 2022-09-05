UrduPoint.com

Amanah Group Chief Calls On Chief Minister , Donates Rs.70 Mln For Flood Affectees

Published September 05, 2022

Chairman Amanah Group Abid Butt on Monday met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and presented a cheque of Rs 70 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Amanah Group Abid Butt on Monday met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and presented a cheque of Rs 70 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

The CM admired the philanthropic passion to help the flood victims and said that an effective monitoring mechanism had been developed for maintaining transparency.

The deserving persons would be given their full rights, he said and added that the installation of special filtration hand pumps was being reviewed to provide clean drinking water in flood-hit areas.

"The affectees are our brethren and they will not be left alone in this hour of trial", he added.

The government was utilizing every resource to help the victims, he said.

The chief secretary and political and administrative teams of the Punjab government were fully active in the early rehabilitation of the flood victims, the CM concluded.

Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Parvez Awan, Najam Mazari, Advisor Amer Saeed Raan and former minister Ghulam Abbas were also present on the occasion.

