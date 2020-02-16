UrduPoint.com
Amanda Bynes Introduces Her Fiancé To The World

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:36 PM

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiancé to the world

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Amanda Bynes had left the world stunned after she announced her engagement to a mystery man on Friday, leaving fans curious as to who the lucky lad was.The 33-year-old Nickelodeon star is finally lifting the veil off her beau as she introduced her fiancé to the world in a new Instagram post.As the newly-engaged couple posed together for a mirror selfie, the She's the Man star added the caption "Lover" along with it.Earlier, announcing her engagement, the star had shared a photo of her donning a massive diamond ring while her hand was placed on husband-to-be's.

Till now, there appear to be scant details available of the mystery man and how the two met.However, People, citing a source revealed that the duo had met by the end of 2019 and that Bynes "seems happy."The 33-year-old has kept her private life strictly private over the past few years ever since she moved past the rocky path in her life and shifted to a sober living facility following her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise.A source cited by E! news revealed: "She's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay."

