Amar Khan opens up about struggles as an actor, terms it 'a tough call'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistani actress and filmmaker, Amar Khan has slowly yet surely built a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, as she continues to amuse fans with her charismatic performances and stunning looks.

Recently, the 'Dum Mastam' starlet opened up about the daily life struggles of actors as well as the efforts they put in every project, regardless of what's going on in their own life.

The diva turned to Instagram, penned a heartfelt note and gave an insight into the glamorous looking tough life of an artist, "Getting up everyday, putting the paint, making the brush strokes, wearing so many characters.

" Furthermore, Khan stated the emotional struggles of stars to overcome their own state of mind and playing a character that is entirely different from their own personality. "Embracing a state of mind that is not yours. Trying to make it interesting but letting go off your own state of mind, forgetting your own emotions you slept with last night. Everyday putting up a face that isn't yours. Do we forget our own?," she asked.

"Every day an action call is a tough call," the 'Baddua' starlet concluded the note.

On the work front, Khan's latest drama serial Daraar's first episode went on air yesterday, garnered immense appreciation from celebrities and fans.

