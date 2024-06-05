Amarnath Yatra threatens IIOJK’s fragile ecosystem as world celebrates World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) In what experts see as a serious environmental threat, the Indian government has decided to go ahead with the Amarnath Yatra in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the yatra, which attracts lakhs of Hindu pilgrims, is expected to have a devastating impact on the region’s fragile ecosystem.

As per environmentalists, the massive influx of pilgrims will lead to the melting of glaciers, floods, and pollution in the mountainous region.

The Indian government’s militarized approach to the yatra has further exacerbated the concerns, with experts urging the government to limit the duration and number of pilgrims to save IIOJK’s ecology.

“The Amarnath Yatra is an environmental disaster waiting to happen,” said a renowned environmentalist on condition of anonymity. “The Indian government’s refusal to acknowledge the risks is a clear example of their disregard for the region’s fragile environment.”