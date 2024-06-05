Open Menu

Amarnath Yatra Threatens IIOJK’s Fragile Ecosystem As World Celebrates World Environment Day

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Amarnath Yatra threatens IIOJK’s fragile ecosystem as world celebrates World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) In what experts see as a serious environmental threat, the Indian government has decided to go ahead with the Amarnath Yatra in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the yatra, which attracts lakhs of Hindu pilgrims, is expected to have a devastating impact on the region’s fragile ecosystem.

As per environmentalists, the massive influx of pilgrims will lead to the melting of glaciers, floods, and pollution in the mountainous region.

The Indian government’s militarized approach to the yatra has further exacerbated the concerns, with experts urging the government to limit the duration and number of pilgrims to save IIOJK’s ecology.

“The Amarnath Yatra is an environmental disaster waiting to happen,” said a renowned environmentalist on condition of anonymity. “The Indian government’s refusal to acknowledge the risks is a clear example of their disregard for the region’s fragile environment.”

Related Topics

India Jammu Lead Media Government

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

1 hour ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

16 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan