UrduPoint.com

Amateur Artists Laud NIFTH For Holding Folk Crafts, Folk Music Courses

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Amateur artists laud NIFTH for holding folk crafts, folk music courses

Amateur artists Thursday lauded the ongoing training courses in folk crafts and folk music organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Amateur artists Thursday lauded the ongoing training courses in folk crafts and folk music organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

A series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music was started from May 10 (Tuesday) with an objective to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among the masses, particularly youth/students about the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, an artist Fareeha Shah said,"Its a platform where one could portray his or her artistic skills in a better way under the supervision by master artisans." She said those registering themselves in such courses would have an opportunity to refine their skills and to highlight their work in an appropriate manner.

Another artist Rizwan Raza said,"These courses are not supposed to be easy but it is acknowledged that NIFTH is providing trained teachers to teach these courses to emerging talent." Rizwan briefed about the folk art that reflects the cultural life of a community.

The art form encompasses the expressive culture associated with the fields of folklore and cultural heritage.

He said that tangible folk art can include objects which historically are crafted and used within a traditional community adding that intangible folk arts can include such forms as music and art galleries, dance and narrative structures.

Rizwan said: "Each of these art forms, both tangible and intangible, typically were developed to address a practical purpose once the purpose had been lost or forgotten, there usually was no reason for further transmission unless the object or action had been imbued with meaning beyond its initial practicality." These artistic traditions are shaped by values and standards that are passed from generation to generation, most often within family and community, through demonstration, conversation, and practice.

He further told that folk art covers all forms of visual art made in the context of folk culture but generally the objects have practical utility of some kind, rather than being exclusively decorative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music May Family All From

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop of 710,000 Bpd ..

Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop of 710,000 Bpd to 98.1Mln Bpr in April - IEA ..

2 minutes ago
 Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue ..

Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'w ..

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

2 minutes ago
 No provision of salaries payment to councilors of ..

No provision of salaries payment to councilors of Cantonment Boards: NA told

15 minutes ago
 Sweden Plans to Apply for NATO Membership on Monda ..

Sweden Plans to Apply for NATO Membership on Monday - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine says wants spot 'reserved' in EU

Ukraine says wants spot 'reserved' in EU

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.