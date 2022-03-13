UrduPoint.com

Amateur, Emerging Talent Lauded Efforts Of PNCA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Amateur, emerging talent lauded efforts of PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Amateur and emerging talent on Sunday termed the music and arts classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and art crafts of Pakistan National council of Arts(PNCA).

Talking to APP, a forthcoming singer Asjad Baig said a number of students get them registered to avail the opportunity to refine their skills at a platform under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

Another female singer Durdana Sheikh said different classes were arranged including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance.

She added that any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket.

She said interested amateur artists should be discovered to promote potential talent.

"We believe to give musicians and artists a platform where they can nurture their capabilities," she said.

