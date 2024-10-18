Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday visited Asia NOW a leading Paris art fair

Captivating art work of 14 Pakistani artists was showcased under the umbrella of 'O Art Space' art gallery from Lahore, according to a press release received here.

Titled "Chronicles Bound" it celebrates the artists who are integral to Pakistan contemporary art scene.

Ambassador met Omar Nabi, R.M. Naeem & Waseem Ahmad and organizers - terrific, unique and high quality creations of Pakistani artists on display.