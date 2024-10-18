Amb Asim Iftikhar Visits Paris Art Fair
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday visited Asia NOW a leading Paris art fair
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday visited Asia NOW a leading Paris art fair.
Captivating art work of 14 Pakistani artists was showcased under the umbrella of 'O Art Space' art gallery from Lahore, according to a press release received here.
Titled "Chronicles Bound" it celebrates the artists who are integral to Pakistan contemporary art scene.
Ambassador met Omar Nabi, R.M. Naeem & Waseem Ahmad and organizers - terrific, unique and high quality creations of Pakistani artists on display.
Recent Stories
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPI launches community-based awareness program3 minutes ago
-
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats3 minutes ago
-
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan3 minutes ago
-
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told3 minutes ago
-
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment1 hour ago
-
Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 212 hours ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges2 hours ago
-
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case2 hours ago
-
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhary2 hours ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured2 hours ago