Amb Asim Iftikhar Visits Paris Art Fair

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday visited Asia NOW a leading Paris art fair.

Captivating art work of 14 Pakistani artists was showcased under the umbrella of 'O Art Space' art gallery from Lahore, according to a press release received here.

Titled "Chronicles Bound" it celebrates the artists who are integral to Pakistan contemporary art scene.

Ambassador met Omar Nabi, R.M. Naeem & Waseem Ahmad and organizers - terrific, unique and high quality creations of Pakistani artists on display.

