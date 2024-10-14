Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving challenges

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Monday said that it was an opportune time to assess the strategic direction of UNESCO in order to maintain and enhance its relevance to current and evolving challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Monday said that it was an opportune time to assess the strategic direction of UNESCO in order to maintain and enhance its relevance to current and evolving challenges.

“We must engage in frank and transparent dialogue, be ready to ask the right questions, and collaborate across the board to come up with the best recommendations,” he said in his statement at the 220th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board.

The ambassador noted that the meeting was taking place in the backdrop of geo-political tensions, multiple crises and raging conflicts all leading to a complex global scenario in which the international rule of law was under severe challenge.

He highlighted that there was a strategic opportunity for strengthening UNESCO’s cooperation with wider UN system and other global forums.

“While UNESCO was devoting a lot of time and resources with some groups with limited membership, the importance of active engagement with other more inclusive and bigger forums such as the G-77 that also have wider participation from Africa and SIDS among other developing countries cannot be ignored,” he stressed.

The ambassador further said that the secretariat was responsible for managing the organization and representing it globally, adding that strategic communication was an important part of that function. Sadly, the organization was found lacking on some of the most pressing issues.

Not transparency but mystery surrounds the handling of some issues. Hence the repeated inexplicable delays in issuance of important reports such as that on Gaza, he said, noting the criticism directed towards the organization for silence and double standards.

“The world faces the most profound crisis since the end of WWII. International order was breaking down in Gaza, according to the UN Special Rapporteurs and Procedures in a joint statement marking one year of genocidal attacks on Palestinians,’ he observed.

Israeli bombs had spared no one, they wrote, not journalists, students, scholars, doctors, nurses, babies, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, … the list was long. Massive destruction of educational, cultural and heritage institutions and the land itself deeply jeopardized Palestinian culture, national identity and existence on land, said their joint statement. Such statements must emanate from UNESCO, he emphasized .

The ambassador said that with UNESCO’s critical role in promoting peace, Pakistan called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent further escalation of conflict in the region, and underlined the imperative of addressing the root cause of the crises in the middle East - decades long illegal Israeli occupation - and reiterated its consistent and unambiguous support and solidarity for the just Palestinian cause.

“Road to a just and durable peace lies in pacific settlement of the Palestinian question in accordance with the UN resolutions and international legitimacy,” he added.

The ambassador further said that from preservation of archaeological sites and cultural heritage and promoting education, responding to crises, to countering disinformation and hate speech – that Pakistan had flagged as a priority along with other member states at this session - to the ethics of artificial intelligence to upholding the ideals of peace, there was immense opportunity to make the difference.

In the Pact of the Future and the Global Digital Compact as well there were important mandates to be pursued within UNESCO’s fields of competence.

“With our shared commitment to effective multilateralism and the spirit of constructive dialogue and consensus it was evident that we can not only achieve our objectives, but also strengthen UNESCO’s role and credibility in this process,” he opined.