Amb. Baloch Meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday held a meeting with Director Asia Benoit Guidee at the French Foreign Office.
“They discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues. Agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-France relations and enhance bilateral cooperation and dialogue,” a post on X said.
