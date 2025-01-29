Open Menu

Amb. Baloch Meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Pakistan Ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday held a meeting with Director Asia Benoit Guidee at the French Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday held a meeting with Director Asia Benoit Guidee at the French Foreign Office.

“They discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues. Agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-France relations and enhance bilateral cooperation and dialogue,” a post on X said.

