ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Saturday reiterated that facilitation of the diaspora was a top priority of the government and the embassy was fully committed towards that objective.

The ambassador interacted with members of the Pakistan community in a Khuli Kuchehri at Pakistan Mission Paris which focused discussion on provision of efficient consular services and redressal of complaints, a post on X said.

He briefed the participants about the various mechanisms for addressing issues and complaints pertaining to government departments, including the portal, OPF and the Ombudspersons Offices and encouraged the community to fully utilize those forums.

“Regarding direct flights between Pakistan and Europe, one of the main and longstanding demands of the community, he welcomed the announcement the same day regarding EASA authorization that would soon lead to resumption of PIA flights to Paris. This was the result of concerted efforts by the government,” the post quoted the ambassador as saying.