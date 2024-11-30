Open Menu

Amb. Iftikhar Ahmad Reiterates Commitment To Diaspora's Facilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Amb. Iftikhar Ahmad reiterates commitment to diaspora's facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Saturday reiterated that facilitation of the diaspora was a top priority of the government and the embassy was fully committed towards that objective.

The ambassador interacted with members of the Pakistan community in a Khuli Kuchehri at Pakistan Mission Paris which focused discussion on provision of efficient consular services and redressal of complaints, a post on X said.

He briefed the participants about the various mechanisms for addressing issues and complaints pertaining to government departments, including the portal, OPF and the Ombudspersons Offices and encouraged the community to fully utilize those forums.

“Regarding direct flights between Pakistan and Europe, one of the main and longstanding demands of the community, he welcomed the announcement the same day regarding EASA authorization that would soon lead to resumption of PIA flights to Paris. This was the result of concerted efforts by the government,” the post quoted the ambassador as saying.

Related Topics

Pakistan Europe France Paris Same Lead Post Government Top PIA

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

7 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan