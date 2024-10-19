Open Menu

Amb. Junaid Underscores Importance Of Kashmir Issue Resolution Under UNSC Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Amb. Junaid underscores importance of Kashmir issue resolution under UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid on Saturday underscored the importance of the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions to ensure regional and global peace.

He highlighted that Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) represented unceasing situations of foreign occupation in the modern world, where brutal military occupations had not only denied the people of their fundamental right of self-determination but also unleashed a reign of terror on innocent civilians.

The ambassador delivered a talk highlighting Kashmir issue in connection with upcoming "Kashmir Black Day ' at Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) in Ankara, a press release said.

While expressing concerns over worst human rights situation in IIOJK, he said that it was ironic that Kashmir remained as one of the oldest unresolved conflicts in the world, despite the presence of UNSC resolutions calling for a UN administered plebiscite in Kashmir which was agreed upon by India.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmir, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir until the resolution of the dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

He thanked the people and government of Turkiye for its principled stance on Kashmir, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support on Kashmir cause.

Vice President SDE Alpar Tan said that Turkiye always supported the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the desire of the Kashmiri people and would continue to do so.

He emphasized that the international system had the ability to resolve any conflict, but unfortunately, there was a lack of will and intention when it came to Kashmir and Palestine.

He reiterated that international community needed to play their due role in putting an end to human rights atrocities in IIOJK and implementation of UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Palestine Jammu Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Moral Government

Recent Stories

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

28 minutes ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

28 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

44 minutes ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

44 minutes ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

44 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

44 minutes ago
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 hour ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 hour ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 hour ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 hour ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

1 hour ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan