Amb. Munir Akram Calls On DPM Ishaq Dar

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Amb. Munir Akram calls on DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s former permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here.

During the meeting, they discussed the global political landscape and Pakistan’s upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The deputy PM appreciated Ambassador Munir’s exemplary diplomatic service and contributions to Pakistan’s multilateral diplomacy.

