Amb. Munir Akram gives unity call to Pakistani-Americans; wishes them blessed Ramazan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, has expressed the hope that Pakistani-Americans, who are facing a difficult situation resulting from the deadly coronavirus pandemic, will soon return to normal life, as he wished them all the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all our brothers and sisters of the community who are facing a difficult situation because of the cataclysmic threat of COVID-19," he said in a message released on Friday.

"I also send my deepest condolences to those who have departed from this world. May Allah have mercy on their souls and grant patience, fortitude and forbearance to their families and loved ones.

" The Pakistani ambassador urged every one to show solidarity, generosity and unity by facilitating and supporting others in their hardships.

"Ramazan teaches us that worldly difficulties are a test from the Almighty to assess the resolve of the faithful," Ambassador Akram said. "I am sure that by Allah's help and protection, we will see these difficult times through and will soon be able to return to our normal lives," he added.

"I and my team at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations are praying for the wellbeing, health and safety of everyone."