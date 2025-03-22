Amb. Sadiq Khan In Afghanistan To Discuss Bilateral Ties: FO Spox
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan is undertaking an official visit to Afghanistan from 21-23 March to discuss Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.
He is undertaking the visit at the direction of Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release
Recent Stories
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amb. Sadiq Khan in Afghanistan to discuss bilateral ties: FO Spox50 seconds ago
-
PR announces 20 percent fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers20 minutes ago
-
AIOU, VU students included in PM laptop scheme21 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Relief: Administration provides aid to over 900,000 people21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of 'Nisar Bazmi' observed21 minutes ago
-
ITP issues traffic management plan ahead of Pakistan Day parade21 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays1 hour ago
-
Thousands of Muslims sit Itikaf as last ten days of Ramazan begin10 hours ago
-
AJK PM terms healthy games imperative for encouraging positive engagement13 hours ago
-
AJK President reaffirms commitment to Kashmir freedom movement13 hours ago
-
Commissioner Faisalabad inspects Chiniot hospital, directs Improvement in facilities13 hours ago
-
Recharge Pakistan initiative to mitigate climate induced risks: PM13 hours ago