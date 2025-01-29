Amb. Saima Highlights Stronger Pak-Senegal Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan Saima Sayed on Wednesday said that Pakistan viewed Senegal as a key player in West Africa and a major member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union.
She was addressing a ceremony held in Pakistan Embassy, Dakar Senegal to launch the logo and celebrations for the 65th anniversary of bilateral relations of Pakistan and Senegal. 2025 marks the 65th year of Pakistan Senegal bilateral relations (1960-2025), Pakistan and Senegal enjoyed good brotherly relations since Senegal’s independence in 1960, a press release said.
The event was attended by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Senegal and officials of other ministries, think tanks, journalists, businessmen, civil society, the diplomatic corps and Pakistani diaspora.
The ambassador mentioned that Pakistan and Senegal was engaging in a number of sectors like rice, pharmaceuticals, textiles, sports goods and agricultural machinery.
She expressed the hope that this milestone year would see more interactions between the people and government of both countries through stronger linkages between the people, women, youth, entrepreneurs, journalists, scientists, educationists and much more in commerce, science and technology, textile and agriculture.
Highlighting the past 65 years of bilateral relations, she said that there were many things that reflected the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, including supporting one another at multilateral fora; growing participation in trade fairs in each other’s countries; regular export of Pakistani rice to Senegal; trainings for Senegalese diplomats, other civil servants and military personnel; linkages between educational institutions of Pakistan and Senegal and a shared commitment to peace.
Ambassador Sayed also expressed the hope that Senegal would consider opening its Embassy in Islamabad soon.
Ambassador OusmaneDiop from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Senegal conveyed good wishes on behalf of the Government of Senegal and expressed the hope for stronger bilateral engagement between the two countries in diverse fields.
Ambassador Sayed and Ambassador OusmaneDiop launched the logo for the 65 years’ celebration.
The logo includes the African Renaissance Monument of Senegal and Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore which reflected the strong fraternal ties of both countries since 1960.
