Amb. Tipu Briefs Chairman Pak-Iran Parliamentary Group On India’s Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Amb. Tipu briefs Chairman Pak-Iran Parliamentary Group on India’s aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Sunday met Fida Maliki, Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, at Iran's Parliament and briefed him on India's recent unprovoked aggression and the decisive yet measured response by Pakistan.

The ambassador, on behalf of Government of Pakistan, thanked Iran's medication offer which he said was immediately accepted by Pakistan while India did not endorse it, a press release said.

Ambassador Mudassir said that Modi’s regime posed very serious threat to regional peace and stability due to its expansionist ideas and neo-Nazi ideology.

“Modi implicated Pakistan hours after Pahalgam incident without any proof.

Even he refused to accept Pakistan’s offer for impartial investigation and stealthily launched a massive attack on Pakistan between 6-7 May which was bravely repulsed by our armed forces,” he added.

The response of Pakistan, he maintained was defensive at first as they wanted peace in the region. Afterwards, fully preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Pakistan responded tit for tat with professionalism following war ethics, he added.

Maliki said that Iran's bonds with Pakistan were historic and deep-rooted and cemented.

He congratulated Pakistan on the ceasefire and reiterated the support of Iran to Pakistan to protect its territorial integrity.

