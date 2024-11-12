Amb Tipu pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday said that Allama Iqbal was the poet of all ages who ignited the flame of independence in the hearts of Muslims of the sub-continent.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran celebrated the 147th birth Anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal popularly known as Iqbal Lahori in Tehran, in collaboration with the Department of Urdu, University of Tehran, a press release said.

The ambassador admired and appreciated the love of the people of Iran for Dr Iqbal.

The words of Rahbar-e-Inqelab Ayat-ullah Khamenei about Iqbal were greatly respected in literary circles of Pakistan, he added. He expressed his delight that Rahbar has learned 2000 verses of Iqbal.

“Thoughts of Iqbal are universal and metaphysical in nature. In this era of globalization where cultures are diminishing, the thoughts of Iqbal are a beacon to stay connected to our roots, cultural values, and civilization,” he added.

Amb Tipu said Iqbal was rightly called "the Poet of the East", as he had summarized the cultural values of the entire East including Iran, Arab, Turkiye, and Pakistan through his poetry.

Dr. Abdul Raza Saif, Rais Danishkuda-e-Adbeat-o-uloom-e-Insaani while presiding over the ceremony welcomed all the respected guests and highlighted the work of Iqbal and his Islamic thoughts.

A documentary titled "Poet of the East" was also run highlighting the life of Dr Iqbal. urdu and Farsi verses of Iqbal were also recited by the students to pay homage to the great poet, philosopher, and thinker of all times.

An exhibition of rare pictures depicting the life and career of Iqbal was also organized at the University of Tehran. A large number of students, scholars, and Pakistani diaspora attended the ceremony.