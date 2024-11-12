Open Menu

Amb Tipu Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Amb Tipu pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday said that Allama Iqbal was the poet of all ages who ignited the flame of independence in the hearts of Muslims of the sub-continent.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran celebrated the 147th birth Anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal popularly known as Iqbal Lahori in Tehran, in collaboration with the Department of Urdu, University of Tehran, a press release said.

The ambassador admired and appreciated the love of the people of Iran for Dr Iqbal.

The words of Rahbar-e-Inqelab Ayat-ullah Khamenei about Iqbal were greatly respected in literary circles of Pakistan, he added. He expressed his delight that Rahbar has learned 2000 verses of Iqbal.

“Thoughts of Iqbal are universal and metaphysical in nature. In this era of globalization where cultures are diminishing, the thoughts of Iqbal are a beacon to stay connected to our roots, cultural values, and civilization,” he added.

Amb Tipu said Iqbal was rightly called "the Poet of the East", as he had summarized the cultural values of the entire East including Iran, Arab, Turkiye, and Pakistan through his poetry.

Dr. Abdul Raza Saif, Rais Danishkuda-e-Adbeat-o-uloom-e-Insaani while presiding over the ceremony welcomed all the respected guests and highlighted the work of Iqbal and his Islamic thoughts.

A documentary titled "Poet of the East" was also run highlighting the life of Dr Iqbal. urdu and Farsi verses of Iqbal were also recited by the students to pay homage to the great poet, philosopher, and thinker of all times.

An exhibition of rare pictures depicting the life and career of Iqbal was also organized at the University of Tehran. A large number of students, scholars, and Pakistani diaspora attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Iran Tehran Independence Muslim All Arab Love

Recent Stories

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

14 minutes ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

15 minutes ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

15 minutes ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

15 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

59 minutes ago
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop ..

Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..

59 minutes ago
 Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's I ..

Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day

58 minutes ago
 PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound ca ..

PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana

1 hour ago
 Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media ..

Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..

1 hour ago
 LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for under ..

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan