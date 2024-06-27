Amb. Tirmizi Views Digitization Of Economy, A Game Changer For Pakistan
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday while highlighting the scope of digitizing financial transactions, urged the Pakistani diaspora to adopt legal channels for sending remittances back home
Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized that using digital solutions for financial transactions would bring ease to customers and users and stressed that digitization of economy would be a game-changer for Pakistan.
The ambassador was speaking at the launch of KuickPay-online payments services platform during a ceremony held at the Embassy, a press release said.
He further urged community members to use formal banking channels for sending remittances and making all sorts of financial transitions as it would ensure transparency in the financial system besides supporting national economy.
This event was attended by people belonging from banking sector in the UAE, members of Exchange Companies, MENA Fintech association and other distinguished guests.
Ambassador Tirmizi said that the Embassy was making all-out efforts to facilitate Pakistani community and such initiatives are encouraged for their ease and assistance.
Saqib Ali Kazmi and Arbab Ali Khan, founders of Kuickpay, gave a detailed briefing on the services offered through their digital solution.
They said that Kuickpay UAE App was launched to facilitate Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE along with public in the country.
This would enable the users to pay UAE bills along with Pakistani bills using their UAE issued cards.
