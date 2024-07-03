Amb. Tirmizi Visits University Of Sharjah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:58 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday visited the University of Sharjah and held a meeting with Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi , Chancellor of the university
The meeting was aimed at exploring avenues for cooperation and collaboration between Pakistani universities and the University of Sharjah, a press release said.
Ambassador Tirmizi lauded the rapid growth of the University of Sharjah towards quality education, where approximately 18,000 students from various nationalities are currently enrolled.
He deeply appreciated the management of the university for giving opportunities to a number of Pakistani students and faculty members.
The ambassador was highly appreciative of the structural design of the campus embodying Islamic art.
Both sides reiterated the need for further collaboration among the faculty and students of the University of Sharjah
with Centers of Excellence and Higher Learning in Pakistan.
The meeting was also attended by senior officials from Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in UAE and the management of the university.
