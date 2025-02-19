Amb. Zahra Baloch Briefs ASPAC Plenary Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador/Permanent Delegate Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday briefed the participants of the ASPAC Plenary meeting in her capacity as Vice-Chair of the Executive board of UNESCO.
She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation to achieve UNESCO’s objectives, Pakistan Embassy in France posted on X account.
In another post, the embassy said that Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch held a meeting with Deputy Secretary General David Bertolotti at French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
“Discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and France,” it was added.
