Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strengthening of Pak-UAE trade, investment ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzaal Mahmood on Monday received Dr Syed Qaiser Anis, President of Pakistan Business Professional Council (PBPC) at his office in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Qaiser briefed the ambassador on the history and activities of PBPC, and also offered his and his organization's support to the newly appointed ambassador.

Appreciating the good work of PBPC, Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood expressed his desire to work closely with the PBPC to strengthen Pakistan-UAE trade and investment ties.

He said trade and economic cooperation remained high on his agenda and he would like to prioritize interactions with the UAE Chamber of Commerce and business community.

The ambassador requested Dr Qaiser to help him in preparing a roadmap for economic activities for collaboration between the embassy and the PBPC.

