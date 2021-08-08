ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed, during an interactive session with the prominent Japanese mediapersons, has highlighted the internationally recognized legal and political dimensions of the Kashmir dispute with special reference to illegal occupation by Indian security forces in 1947.

The ambassador emphasized that it was imperative for the United Nations Security Council and the international community to fulfill their commitments with the Kashmiri people.

The session was held at the embassy to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal. Senior representatives from Nikkei Asia, NHK and other organizations attended the event, a press release said on Sunday.

The ambassador said for the last 74 years India had unleashed a reign of terror and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people, who have however, shown unmatched resilience and continued struggle for their just cause.

He also apprised the media persons about India's illegal acts of August 5, 2019 and subsequent unprecedented human right violations, crackdown, media blockade, extra judicial killings in fake encounters, digital lockdown and demographic apartheid in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that international community and human rights organizations had been continuously raising serious concerns over the continuing gross human rights violations in IIOJK.

Ambassador Ahmad acknowledged the role of media in highlighting the factual grave situation in IIOJK.