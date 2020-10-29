Ambassador Ali Ahmed Arain presents credentials to President of Guinea Bissau

Pakistan's Ambassador to Guinea Bissau, with residence at Dakar, Ali Ahmed Arain presented his credentials to Umaro Sissoco Embal, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau in an impressive ceremony held at the Presidential Palace on October 20, 2020, a message received here from Dakar on Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Guinea Bissau, with residence at Dakar, Ali Ahmed Arain presented his credentials to Umaro Sissoco Embal, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau in an impressive ceremony held at the Presidential Palace on October 20, 2020, a message received here from Dakar on Thursday said.

The Ambassador was escorted to the Presidential Palace by a large motorcade and was received by the Head of State Protocol and the Chief of Staff of the President.During the 30-minute audience, the Ambassador presented his Letters of Credence to the President which accredited him as the Ambassador of Pakistan in Guinea Bissau.

The Ambassador, on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, conveyed greetings to President Embal, on his election as President of Guinea Bissau.

He also shared proposals relating to cooperation in education, Agriculture, Defence and Information Technology.

The Ambassador expressed his desire to work for further strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries.

President Embal warmly welcomed the Ambassador to the Presidential Palace.

Appreciating friendly relations between Pakistan and Guinea Bissau, the President extended warm wishes to the President, Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.

He appreciated the proposed initiatives of the Ambassador and assured that the government of Guinea Bissau would do its best to get them materialized.

The Ambassador thanked the President for such warm welcome and presented a hand-made Pakistani carpet, which he greatly appreciated.

