Ambassador Alice Wells, Sohail Mahmood discuss range of bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, on Tuesday called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership.

It was emphasized that a strong trade and investment relationship was key to advancing the shared vision of the leadership of both countries for a long term, broad-based and enduring partnership, a foreign office press statement issued here said.� The Foreign Secretary highlighted the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in India Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, intensified ceasefire violations from the Indian side, belligerent rhetoric of the Indian civil and military figures, and India's aggressive measures along the Line of Control.

The importance of the international community playing its role in peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was emphasized.

The two sides also discussed recent developments regarding the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to support the peace process and pursue positive development of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.�Referring to Foreign Minister's recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United States, and his telephone conversations with other foreign ministers, the Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the efforts for de-escalation of tensions and promoting the prospects of a diplomatic way forward on the differences and disputes in the middle East.