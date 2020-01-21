UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Alice Wells, Sohail Mahmood Discuss Range Of Bilateral Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Ambassador Alice Wells, Sohail Mahmood discuss range of bilateral issues

Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, on Tuesday called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, on Tuesday called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership.

It was emphasized that a strong trade and investment relationship was key to advancing the shared vision of the leadership of both countries for a long term, broad-based and enduring partnership, a foreign office press statement issued here said.� The Foreign Secretary highlighted the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in India Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, intensified ceasefire violations from the Indian side, belligerent rhetoric of the Indian civil and military figures, and India's aggressive measures along the Line of Control.

The importance of the international community playing its role in peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was emphasized.

The two sides also discussed recent developments regarding the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to support the peace process and pursue positive development of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.�Referring to Foreign Minister's recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United States, and his telephone conversations with other foreign ministers, the Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the efforts for de-escalation of tensions and promoting the prospects of a diplomatic way forward on the differences and disputes in the middle East.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution Foreign Office Iran Jammu Alice United States Saudi Arabia Middle East From Asia

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

5 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

5 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

20 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

35 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

58 minutes ago

Senate body directs WAPDA to resolve load shedding ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.