Ambassador Amna Appreciates Women Role In Diplomacy

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Monday lauding the contribution of women in diplomacy, said that their contributions, often behind the scenes, drove meaningful change across borders.

The ambassador, in her message on the occasion of International Day for Women in Diplomacy, said that it was a time to acknowledge the role of women in global policy and affairs.

She said that it was inspiring to see more women joining Pakistan's Foreign Service, indicating a promising future for the country's diplomatic corps.

"As we recognise these professionals, let us celebrate every woman who steps forward to represent us on the world stage," the ambassador remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan World European Union Luxembourg Belgium Women

