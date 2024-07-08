Ambassador Amna Baloch Calls On ED EU Institute Of Peace Michael Keating
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Amna Baloch Monday called on Executive Director European Institute of Peace Michael Keating
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Amna Baloch Monday called on Executive Director European Institute of Peace Michael Keating.
In the meeting they discussed latest regional and political developments and ways to explore avenues of cooperation.
Recent Stories
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting
China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey
Robber held after encounter with police
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission te ..
DC visits routes of mourning processions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar4 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan4 minutes ago
-
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering52 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting52 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with police52 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission test48 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of mourning processions48 minutes ago
-
IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conveniences of consumers48 minutes ago
-
Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto48 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar48 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Muharram45 minutes ago