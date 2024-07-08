Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Baloch Calls On ED EU Institute Of Peace Michael Keating

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:16 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Amna Baloch Monday called on Executive Director European Institute of Peace Michael Keating.

In the meeting they discussed latest regional and political developments and ways to explore avenues of cooperation.

