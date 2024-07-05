Ambassador Amna Baloch delivers masterclass on science diplomacy

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Friday delivered a masterclass on science diplomacy at the Barcelona Science and Technology Diplomacy Summer school.

In her lecture held at Barcelona Science and Technology Diplomacy Hub, the ambassador elaborated on the challenges and opportunities besides showcasing Pakistan's landscape and avenues of engagement.

The Barcelona Science and Technology Diplomacy Hub is a pioneering nonprofit public-private partnership that positions Barcelona as a global lab in science diplomacy for cities around the world with a mandate to elevate the role of science, technology and cities in foreign policy