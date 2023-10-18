Ambassador Amna Baloch Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 08:03 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday met Ambassador of Palestine to Belgium and EU Abdel Rahim Al-Farra to express solidarity and offer condolences on the loss of innocent lives in Gaza
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday met Ambassador of Palestine to Belgium and EU Abdel Rahim Al-Farra to express solidarity and offer condolences on the loss of innocent lives in Gaza.
“She conveyed Pakistan's unwavering support for the people of Palestine,” Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.