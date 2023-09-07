Ambassador Amna Baloch holds discussion with Belgian employment agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Thursday held a knowledge-sharing discussion with the Belgian employment agencies Including Actiris, VDAB and Le Forem.

The discussion was held under the aegis of IBZ-SPF Interieur in which various ways to strengthening engagement and increasing interfaces for people to people and business to business contacts were also explored, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.