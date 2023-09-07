Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Baloch Holds Discussion With Belgian Employment Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Ambassador Amna Baloch holds discussion with Belgian employment agencies

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Thursday held a knowledge-sharing discussion with the Belgian employment agencies Including Actiris, VDAB and Le Forem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Thursday held a knowledge-sharing discussion with the Belgian employment agencies Including Actiris, VDAB and Le Forem.

The discussion was held under the aegis of IBZ-SPF Interieur in which various ways to strengthening engagement and increasing interfaces for people to people and business to business contacts were also explored, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business European Union Luxembourg Belgium Employment

Recent Stories

IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to it ..

IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to its 12th edition

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Archive Authority shapes strategic vision

Sharjah Archive Authority shapes strategic vision

4 minutes ago
 SCO justice ministers pledge to strengthen interac ..

SCO justice ministers pledge to strengthen interactions

12 minutes ago
 Hospital staff barred from using mobile phone duri ..

Hospital staff barred from using mobile phone during duty hours

13 minutes ago
 RPO reviews Chehlum security arrangements

RPO reviews Chehlum security arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Defence Day Cricket tournament begins in SAU Tando ..

Defence Day Cricket tournament begins in SAU Tandojam

14 minutes ago
Spurious drugs recovered at Mardan

Spurious drugs recovered at Mardan

14 minutes ago
 43rd King Abdulaziz International Quran Competitio ..

43rd King Abdulaziz International Quran Competition: Global Quranic scholars shi ..

14 minutes ago
 Former MPAs call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaa ..

Former MPAs call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

14 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation calls on IT minister

World Bank delegation calls on IT minister

12 minutes ago
 Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household he ..

Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household health survey

34 minutes ago
 Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Tax ..

Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Taxila

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan