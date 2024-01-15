Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Baloch Meets Latvian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 11:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch called on the Permanent Representative of Latvia to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union ambassador Ivars Lasis here on Monday.

They discussed latest regional and international issues and agreed to enhance engagements in future.

