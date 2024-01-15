Ambassador Amna Baloch Meets Latvian Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch called on the Permanent Representative of Latvia to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union ambassador Ivars Lasis here on Monday
They discussed latest regional and international issues and agreed to enhance engagements in future.
