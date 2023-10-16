Open Menu

Ambassador Amna, German PR To EU Agree On Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expanding bilateral cooperation

Permanent Resident of Germany to European Union Ambassador Michael Clauss on Monday met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch in Brussels and discussed views on regional and international developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Permanent Resident of Germany to European Union Ambassador Michael Clauss on Monday met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch in Brussels and discussed views on regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Germany at EU and bilateral levels, the Pakistan embassy in Belgium said on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Germany Brussels Luxembourg Belgium

Recent Stories

Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in ..

Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in 38 days

23 seconds ago
 LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relie ..

Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relief to masses after petrol pric ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Narowal relieved for negligence in response to ..

DC Narowal relieved for negligence in response to rape case incident

12 seconds ago
 Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosha Khana, 1 ..

Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosha Khana, 190 mln pound scam case

13 seconds ago
 WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly ..

WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly meeting in Luxembourg

19 minutes ago
PCJCCI keen to merge urban, rural development for ..

PCJCCI keen to merge urban, rural development for common prosperity

15 seconds ago
 Anti-smog awareness walk held

Anti-smog awareness walk held

16 seconds ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitm ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitment to consolidating its profi ..

19 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani moon

17 seconds ago
 Advisor directs transparent inquiry into deaths of ..

Advisor directs transparent inquiry into deaths of three miners

1 second ago
 NMU organizes awareness walk on World Anaesthetia ..

NMU organizes awareness walk on World Anaesthetia Day

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan