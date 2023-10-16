Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expanding bilateral cooperation

Permanent Resident of Germany to European Union Ambassador Michael Clauss on Monday met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch in Brussels and discussed views on regional and international developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Permanent Resident of Germany to European Union Ambassador Michael Clauss on Monday met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch in Brussels and discussed views on regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Germany at EU and bilateral levels, the Pakistan embassy in Belgium said on X.