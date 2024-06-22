Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Holds Meetings With Women Professionals, Community, Chartered Accountants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Saturday held meeting with the Pakistani women professionals in Luxembourg and acknowledged their professional acumen.

She also assured embassy’s commitment to support their endeavours, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

Separately, the embassy convened a consular camp in Belgium for the facilitation of Pakistani community. The ambassador addressed queries of the community during the Khuli Katcheri and ensured redressal measures.

The ambassador also met with Belgium based representatives of chartered accountants of Pakistani origins and discussed the institutional approaches for the organizing the financial professional community in Belgium, showcasing of Pakistani talent in the financial sector and strengthening of diaspora linkages with the stakeholders, another post on X said.

