- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants
Ambassador Amna Holds Meetings With Women Professionals, Community, Chartered Accountants
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Saturday held meeting with the Pakistani women professionals in Luxembourg and acknowledged their professional acumen
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Saturday held meeting with the Pakistani women professionals in Luxembourg and acknowledged their professional acumen.
She also assured embassy’s commitment to support their endeavours, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.
Separately, the embassy convened a consular camp in Belgium for the facilitation of Pakistani community. The ambassador addressed queries of the community during the Khuli Katcheri and ensured redressal measures.
The ambassador also met with Belgium based representatives of chartered accountants of Pakistani origins and discussed the institutional approaches for the organizing the financial professional community in Belgium, showcasing of Pakistani talent in the financial sector and strengthening of diaspora linkages with the stakeholders, another post on X said.
Recent Stories
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'
Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals
International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated
Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ever lap'
Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue key miss
Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list grows
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur41 seconds ago
-
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public facilities48 minutes ago
-
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals56 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to pilgrims during Haj ..56 minutes ago
-
49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugurated on Monday48 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of PML-N leader's killing47 minutes ago
-
New records of services being made in Punjab: Azma Bukhari48 minutes ago
-
Heat wave takes life of policeman47 minutes ago
-
PM approves reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign through launching Operation Azm-e-Iste ..47 minutes ago
-
11 policemen punished2 hours ago
-
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh2 hours ago
-
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Department2 hours ago