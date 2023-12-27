Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Holds Virtual Khuli Katchery With Pakistani Community

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday held a monthly Khuli Katchery in a virtual format with Pakistani diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Amna Baloch underscored that Khuli Katchery sessions had been a forum for direct interaction between the embassy and the Pakistani community, contributing towards improved service delivery.

The virtual interaction was attended by a large number of diaspora members from different walks of life, including students, business, social services and media.

She emphasized that the embassy would remain closely engaged with the community to extend the best possible services by incorporating their inputs, a press release said.

The ambassador further said that the main purpose of this virtual interactive session was to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and to provide seamless services to them.

The community members appreciated the embassy's outreach efforts and hailed its prompt service delivery.

