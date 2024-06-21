Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Meets Denmark's Representative To EU Michael Lund Jeppesen

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Ambassador Amna meets Denmark's representative to EU Michael Lund Jeppesen

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch on Thursday met with Representative of Denmark to the Political and Security Comittee of the European Union Ambassador Michael Lund Jeppesen and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

In the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing political developments and avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

