Ambassador Amna Meets Denmark's Representative To EU Michael Lund Jeppesen
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch on Thursday met with Representative of Denmark to the Political and Security Comittee of the European Union Ambassador Michael Lund Jeppesen and discussed matters of mutual concerns.
In the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing political developments and avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city
World Refugees Day observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti hails security force operation against criminals in Sui59 seconds ago
-
15 outlaws held, huge cache of narcotics, weapon recovered11 minutes ago
-
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary34 minutes ago
-
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest32 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible32 minutes ago
-
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance32 minutes ago
-
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.32 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam32 minutes ago
-
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water project32 minutes ago
-
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha32 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city32 minutes ago