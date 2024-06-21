Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Amna Baloch on Friday met with Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Luxembourg Space Agency Dr. Mathias Link and discussed potential collaborations in space related matters.

In the meeting, they also discussed pathways for shared innovation and exploration.

