- Home
- Pakistan
- Ambassador Amna presides over a poetry recital event in Brussels, emphasizes upon cultural exchanges
Ambassador Amna Presides Over A Poetry Recital Event In Brussels, Emphasizes Upon Cultural Exchanges
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch has presided over a captivating poetry recital event in Brussels.
The event organized by the Pakistan Press Club Belgium, was held to commemorate the second death anniversary of the late Pakistani veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi.
Ambassador Amna Baloch commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchanges and expressing her hope for more such events in the future.
The poetry recital served as a beautiful tribute to the memory of Khalid Hameed Farooqi, celebrating the rich literary heritage shared between Pakistan and Europe.
The event, known as Mehfil-e-Mushaira, drew poets from Belgium, Germany, and various parts of Europe, who showcased their talent in urdu and Punjabi poetry, a press release said on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voice for Voiceless to organize pets show on May 515 minutes ago
-
577 criminals held in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
IFA carries out 1158 inspections; imposes fines over Rs 3.5 mln in ICT15 minutes ago
-
11 held with contraband15 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident near Kot Radha Kishan25 minutes ago
-
Shaukat Thanvi remembered on his death anniversary35 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom anniversary of senior APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai being observed1 hour ago
-
Youngster dies in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Five members of family die of poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab1 hour ago
-
Waves of inflation not decrease2 hours ago
-
Pb Govt seeks to simplify birth registration process3 hours ago
-
Anwaar urges religious scholars to play role in fostering unity, solidarity13 hours ago