Ambassador Amna Presides Over A Poetry Recital Event In Brussels, Emphasizes Upon Cultural Exchanges

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch has presided over a captivating poetry recital event in Brussels.

The event organized by the Pakistan Press Club Belgium, was held to commemorate the second death anniversary of the late Pakistani veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi.

Ambassador Amna Baloch commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchanges and expressing her hope for more such events in the future.

The poetry recital served as a beautiful tribute to the memory of Khalid Hameed Farooqi, celebrating the rich literary heritage shared between Pakistan and Europe.

The event, known as Mehfil-e-Mushaira, drew poets from Belgium, Germany, and various parts of Europe, who showcased their talent in urdu and Punjabi poetry, a press release said on Sunday.

