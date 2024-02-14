Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy Discuss Regional, Global Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday discussed regional and global matters of interest with Ambassador of Singapore to Belgium Lim Hong Huai
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday discussed regional and global matters of interest with Ambassador of Singapore to Belgium Lim Hong Huai.
They agreed to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Singapore in Brussels, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara9 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal12 minutes ago
-
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG12 minutes ago
-
Best schoolteachers honoured13 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him7 minutes ago
-
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized7 minutes ago
-
NA session to be summoned as per law: Solangi8 minutes ago
-
E-Kutchehri resolves LESCO customers' complaints swiftly8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues to prevent power pilferage8 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman emphasized on importance of research for national progress8 minutes ago