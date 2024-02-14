Open Menu

Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy Discuss Regional, Global Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday discussed regional and global matters of interest with Ambassador of Singapore to Belgium Lim Hong Huai.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Singapore in Brussels, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

