Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch and Sri Lankan Ambassador (Designate) Chandana Weerasena to Belgium and the EU on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Amna welcomed the Sri Lankan envoy for a courtesy meeting at the Embassy of Pakistan.

They also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the EU, Pakistan Embassy posted on X.