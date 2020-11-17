Ambassador Arain presents credential to President Jorge Carlos Fonseca

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Republic Cabo Verde with residence at Dakar, Dr Ali Ahmed Arain has presented his credentials to President of Cabo Verde Jorge Carlos Fonseca in an impressive ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Praia.

According to a press release received here on Tuesday, during the thirty minutes audience with President Fonseca, the ambassador presented his Letters of Credence who accredited him as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Cabo Verde.

Arain, on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, conveyed their best wishes to the government and the people of Cabo Verde.

He also shared proposals relating to cooperation in the field of tourism, renewable energy and information and technology.

The ambassador expressed his desire to work for further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

President Fonseca warmly welcomed the ambassador to the Presidential Palace. Appreciating friendly relations between Pakistan and Cabo Verde, the President extended warm wishes to the President, the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.

He appreciated the proposed initiatives of the ambassador and assured that the government of Cabo Verde would do its best to get them materialized.

Ambassador Dr Ali Ahmed Arain also presented a handmade Pakistani carpet which was greatly appreciated.