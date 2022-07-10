UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Asad Majeed Extends Eid Greetings To Pakistani Community

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Ambassador Asad Majeed extends Eid greetings to Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Asad Majeed Khan felicitated the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the sacrifice of every Muslim.

In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said Ei-ul-Azha was the symbol of Islamic civilization, culture and national traditions. "This day gives message about performance of ritual by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), sacrifice, selflessness, sympathy, respect of humanity and public service."The envoy prayed Allah Almighty to bring profound happiness to everybody on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and let all learn and understand the true meaning of the great religious ritual of sacrifice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Luxembourg Belgium Muslim All

Recent Stories

Losing finalist Jabeur reveals personal Wimbledon ..

Losing finalist Jabeur reveals personal Wimbledon pep talk

41 minutes ago
 Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

41 minutes ago
 Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales histori ..

Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales historic Springboks win

41 minutes ago
 US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help ..

US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help for those afflicted by hunger ..

41 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased ..

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

1 hour ago
 Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.