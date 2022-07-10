Ambassador Asad Majeed extends Eid greetings to Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Asad Majeed Khan felicitated the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the sacrifice of every Muslim.

In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said Ei-ul-Azha was the symbol of Islamic civilization, culture and national traditions. "This day gives message about performance of ritual by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), sacrifice, selflessness, sympathy, respect of humanity and public service."The envoy prayed Allah Almighty to bring profound happiness to everybody on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and let all learn and understand the true meaning of the great religious ritual of sacrifice.