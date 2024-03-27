Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:02 PM

Ambassador Atif highlights booming bilateral ties between Pak, Ethiopia

Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia Atif Sharif has praised Pakistan’s cordial relations with Ethiopia and shared that opening of Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, inauguration of direct flights and rising trade flows were signs of booming bilateral relationship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia Atif Sharif has praised Pakistan’s cordial relations with Ethiopia and shared that opening of Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, inauguration of direct flights and rising trade flows were signs of booming bilateral relationship.

The ambassador underscored the historical significance of Pakistan Day and paid tribute to the founding fathers of the country.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s principled support for right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir and Palestine facing brutal occupation.

He expressed these views during an Iftar-dinner reception which was held to celebrate the 84th National Day of Pakistan at the Hilton Hotel, Addis Ababa, a press release, on Wednesday, said.

Over 170 guests including Ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Oman, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Chile, Finland, Spain, New Zealand and deputies Ambassadors from US, UK, Germany, France, Russia as well as Ethiopian dignitaries, businessmen and Pakistani expatriates attended the event.

Ambassador Gebeyehu Ganga, Director-General (Middle East and Asia Pacific) graced the event as the chief guest.

To share a glimpse of Pakistan’s diverse beauty with the participants, the venue was tastefully adorned with vibrant portraits and banners depicting the splendid heritage, dazzling landscapes, and fauna of Pakistan.

Mesmerizing cultural dances of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan were presented by Pakistani youth which earned deep praise from the audience.

An enchanting documentary highlighting Pakistan’s culture, tourism, food and industry was also played.

Ambassador Gebeyehu Ganga, in his speech, expressed profound felicitations to the embassy and the people of Pakistan on the National Day.

He lauded Pakistan’s innumerable advances in all spheres of life turning the country into a strong, self-reliant, and influential member of world community.

He also commended Pakistan’s role to uphold UN Charter, and international law and contribution to world peace and security.

About Ethiopia-Pakistan cooperation at multilateral fora, he expressed Ethiopian government’s commitment to forge strong partnership with Pakistan and assured complete cooperation to the Ambassador Atif Sharif towards this end.

